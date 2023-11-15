Soccer

Heartbreak as 'gentle giant' and former SuperSport goalkeeper George Chigova dies

15 November 2023 - 18:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova has died.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United have confirmed the death of Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova. 

Circumstances surrounding his death have not been made available by the club. 

Chigova, 32, who had two stints with the club after he joined from Dynamos in Zimbabwe in 2014, left in June but was a regular visitor to the training ground and stadium to support the team. 

“It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former SuperSport United player, George Chigova. He rejoined SuperSport in 2020 after having played for Polokwane City from 2015,” United said. 

“While he just started seven games for the club, he formed a great backup and training partner for the likes of Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Boalefa Pule. He also represented his country, Zimbabwe, making 32 appearances. 

“George was a great club man, a gentle giant loved by current and former player and everyone at the club. We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends both in South Africa and in Zimbabwe during this difficult and very sad time.” 

