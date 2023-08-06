BBK Unplugged
African women footballers rock the world
Their performances have given momentum to calls to grow the women’s game on the continent
06 August 2023 - 00:03
The eruption of emotion that greeted Banyana Banyana’s enthralling triumph over Italy, Nigeria’s five-point finish, and debutants Morocco’s defeat of Colombia marked a mammoth week as African women made great strides on the global football stage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.