Klopp dampens talk of title challenge as Liverpool face packed schedule

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it is too soon to be talking about his side being title contenders after they missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, are a point behind leaders Arsenal with 17 matches played, and while Klopp is happy to be in the hunt for top spot he said the intense run of upcoming fixtures can change everything.

They face West Ham United in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday before taking on Arsenal in the league at the weekend followed by a midweek trip to Burnley.