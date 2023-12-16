SA's Lyle Foster return as Burnley lose 2-0 to Everton

Everton continued their climb back up the Premier League table after their 10-point deduction with a well-earned 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, their fifth win in six games.

The match marked the return of Burnley and Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who has been out of action since the beginning of November.

This after he was put in care of specialists over mental health issues by his Burnley.

The mental health problem forced the 23-year-old striker to also pull out of Bafana's crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in November.

Though he was recently named by Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his 50-man African Cup of Nations (Afcon) preliminary squad, his boss at Burnley Vincent Kompany said Foster is not in a position to play at the tournament set for January in Ivory Coast.

Against Everton, Foster was introduced on 46 minutes but was not able to help his side avoid a defeat.