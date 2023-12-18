Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus

Liverpool condemned the damage caused to Manchester United's bus after a bottle was thrown at it on its way to Anfield ahead of Sunday's derby.

Juergen Klopp's side missed the chance to regain top spot in the Premier League after being held to a goalless draw by Manchester United, ending their unblemished run at home this season.

“Liverpool Football Club totally condemns the actions that resulted in damage to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon,” the club said in a statement.