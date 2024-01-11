How Bafana Bafana shapes up for Afcon battle against Africa's finest

Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers South Africa

Africa Cup of Nations record

Previous appearances in finals: (10) 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2019.

Best performance: Winners 1996

Drawn in Group E with Mali, Namibia and Tunisia

Coach: Hugo Broos

The 71-year-old Belgian will be the oldest coach at Afcon and also one of three to have won it previously having guided Cameroon to glory in 2017.

Broos was a Belgian international, playing at the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 where they finished fourth, and then spent time at Anderlecht before moving to their arch rivals Club Brugge.

He coached both clubs, winning the Belgian league with Brugge in 1992 and 1996 and with Anderlecht in 2004. He moved abroad in 2008 to coach in Greece and Turkey and later in Algeria.