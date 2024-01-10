Soccer

SuperSport on the verge of securing Afcon rights in new development

10 January 2024 - 11:55
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SuperSport cameraman during a DStv Premiership match. File photo.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

SuperSport has bowed to immense public pressure and is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) rights holders New World TV of Togo.    

The pay TV channel announced last week they had failed to acquire the rights to broadcast the tournament in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, but left the door open for last-minute negotiations.   

Sources close to the developments told TimesLIVE that SuperSport and New World TV have been involved in drawn-out negotiations and an announcement is expected on Wednesday or Thursday. 

SuperSport confirms Afcon blackout but leaves door open for last-minute changes

SuperSport has confirmed it failed to acquire the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.
Sport
6 days ago

“Negotiations continued between the parties after their statement last week and they have found each other. These things are always drawn out, you know how negotiations are, and an announcement is expected soon,” said a source who did not want to be named.   

Attempts to obtain comment from SuperSport communications manager Sibusiso Mjikeliso were unsuccessful.   

Bafana Bafana open their Afcon group E campaign against Mali at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo on January 16 (10pm SA time), then meet Namibia on January 21 and Tunisia on January 24. 

