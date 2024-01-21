Soccer

Angola win five-goal thriller at Cup of Nations

21 January 2024 - 00:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deivi Miguel Vieira of Angola celebrates goal with teammates during Africa Cup of Nations match against Mauritania at Peace Stadium in Bouake.
Deivi Miguel Vieira of Angola celebrates goal with teammates during Africa Cup of Nations match against Mauritania at Peace Stadium in Bouake.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Two goals from Gelson Dala edged Angola closer to a place in the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations finals as they beat Mauritania 3-2 on Saturday to go top of the Group D standings in a match full of high quality goals.

Winger Gilberto netted the other for the winners while Amar Sidi Bouna and Aboubakary Koita scored fine individual efforts for Mauritania, who lost a second game at the tournament in Ivory Coast and sit bottom of the standings.

Angola are ahead of Burkina Faso on goals scored with top seeds Algeria third in the group on two points after they scored in stoppage time to force a 2-2 draw with the Burkinabe earlier at the Stade de la Paix.

Mali and Tunisia play later on Saturday in a Group E match.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for legend Bernard 'Dancing Shoes' Hartze Soccer
  2. Nigeria upset hosts at Cup of Nations Soccer
  3. POLL | Should Bafana Bafana be stopped from participating in tournaments? Soccer
  4. Brand takes tips from Elgar to help understrength Proteas in New Zealand Cricket
  5. Champions Senegal steam into Afcon last 16 with 3-1 win over Cameroon Soccer

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted