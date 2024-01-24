Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana

Chris Hughton was fired on Tuesday as coach of Ghana after their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations was confirmed, the country’s football association said in a statement.

Ghana finished third in group B at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday and any outside hope they had of a place in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers ended on Tuesday with results in Groups C and D.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect. The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,” said a statement.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a road map on the future direction of the Black Stars,” it added.

Hughton, whose father hailed from Ghana, had taken over as coach in March, having earlier served as technical adviser to the team at the World Cup in Qatar.