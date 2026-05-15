Sundowns coach Cardoso wants to get Champions League final job done against AS FAR at home

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of their Caf Champions League final against AS FAR.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has spoken about the significance of getting a favourable result at home in the first leg of the Champions League final against Moroccan side AS FAR.

The Brazilians take on AS FAR at Loftus on Saturday (4pm) and Cardoso said they must do things the proper way in Pretoria to give themselves an advantage in Rabat next weekend.

To be able to get a good result at home, Sundowns will have to stop leaking at the back, as they have conceded seven goals in their last two league matches.

“We will give the best in order to win it,” said Cardoso.

“It is a moment where we have to do things in the proper way. There is still the second match where everything will be decided and that is the mental state that we are in.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of Champions League final 1st leg against AS FAR.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/eaaIw1URlo pic.twitter.com/hILDlbcxUz — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 15, 2026

“We will enjoy the occasion, we know what are going to be the challenges and what it means. At the same time, we want to live in the moment.”

Cardoso also made the point they will keep in mind the impact of the away goals rule and the match will be settled in the second leg in Morocco next week.

“In the Champions League, the away goals rule is a factor and it is important that we look for a positive result. Conceding at home has an impact on the away match but we want to make a good game.

“There will be moments for everything, we will know very well what we will be looking for and try to find advantages. Both teams are highly capable, that’s why they are on this stage.

“I will praise the work that the players have done but now we have to play this game with the respect that the final demands. If we do it the right way, we are closer to having the possibility of taking something from the first match.

“This game will be decided in the second leg in Morocco.”

Preparations have gone very well and we are focusing on Sunday’s game. — Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba

Cardoso added they understood the responsibility of playing in the second successive final.

“The journey has been hectic but we feel privileged as the coaching staff, the players and the rest of the club to be in back-to-back Champions League finals.

“When I left Portugal two-and-a-half years ago to come to Africa, we had objectives and dreams. We worked hard to create conditions of working at clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns where we are able to fight for big things.

“It is a moment of ambition for these two matches where we will fight until the last moment.”

Defender Aubrey Modiba said they have prepared well for the clash.

“Preparations have gone very well and we are focusing on Sunday’s game. God has granted us another Champions League final, for us is to make sure we try to focus on the match.”

TimesLIVE