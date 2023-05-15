African Development Bank to help raise $3.5bn to compensate white Zimbabwean farmers
The country concluded a fourth round of talks with creditors on Monday
15 May 2023 - 20:38 By Godfrey Marawanyika
The African Development Bank plans to help Zimbabwe raise $3.5bn (R66.6bn) needed to compensate white farmers evicted from their land more than two decades ago, a condition set by the nation’s biggest creditors before they accept a proposed debt clearance programme...
