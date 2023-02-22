BUDGET WRAP 2023 | Huge debt relief for Eskom, tax rebates for solar
Government will not take over R56.3bn municipalities owed to Eskom unless there is a clear plan on how to prevent them from defaulting in future
22 February 2023 - 20:10 By THABO MOKONE, KHULEKANI MAGUBANE and CAIPHUS KGOSANA
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has offered Eskom a huge debt relief to free it up to invest in power generation and warned defaulting municipalities that a culture of non-payment will not be tolerated...
