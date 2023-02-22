Politics

Political parties criticise Godongwana for not making ‘bold moves’

DA slams decision to announce bailouts for failed state-owned enterprises such as Land Bank, Post Office and SAA

22 February 2023 - 17:34
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Reactions have poured in after finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech, with political parties slamming the minister for promising to “show tough love” in the much-anticipated budget but falling short of the balancing act of addressing the country’s immediate issues and long-term expenditure plans...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. BUDGET 2023 | Eskom debt relief plan has overshadowed financial woes of other ... South Africa
  2. BUDGET 2023 | Godongwana warns of tax hike if calls for basic income grant ... South Africa
  3. BUDGET 2023 | 'Be prepared for possible greylisting' South Africa
  4. BUDGET 2023 | R9bn in tax relief through solar power rebate South Africa
  5. Budget 2023: an overview South Africa

Most read

  1. No cabinet appointment for David Makhura as ANC places him in Luthuli House Politics
  2. ANC promises cabinet reshuffle will be ‘done and dusted’ by end of February Politics
  3. There will be no turf wars, says Ramaphosa as he unpacks electricity minister’s ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | Mpho Phalatse says John Steenhuisen does not connect with 'the masses' Politics
  5. WATCH | Ramaphosa slams ‘self-serving’ parties who caused chaos in parliament Politics

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...