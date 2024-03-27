Momentum Metropolitan to exploit opportunities in India
India remains a very interesting opportunity for the group because it knows the market and has a JV there with Aditya Birla
27 March 2024 - 21:31
Centurion-based investment and insurance group Momentum Metropolitan is eyeing growth opportunities in India where it operates a health insurance joint venture with Aditya Birla Group, one of that country’s biggest conglomerates...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.