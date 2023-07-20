Business

Reserve Bank governor Kganyago reasserts central bank’s independence

The Sarb is independent and its purpose is to protect the value of the currency in the interests of balanced growth, says its head

20 July 2023 - 21:17
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago has reasserted the central bank’s independence, saying it will not tolerate any interference in its mandate of managing monetary policy, even from the minister of finance...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SARB's Kganyago plays down common African currency Business
  2. Reserve Bank tweaks interest-rate decision model Business
  3. No substance to Tokyo Sexwale's complaint about theft of billions from SARB: ... South Africa

Latest

  1. Reserve Bank governor Kganyago reasserts central bank’s independence Business
  2. Amazon Prime Day drives all online sales up 6.1%, missing estimate Business
  3. Reserve Bank governor sees interest rates higher for longer Business
  4. Rate hikes echo around the world as inflation proves unrelenting Business
  5. West or Russia? Why not both? Patel tells parliament SA can deepen all trade ... Business

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...