Despite past oppression we move forward with optimism: Ramaphosa

Resilience and optimism
“In this Freedom Month, when we collectively reflect on how far we have come in building a new nation, we know we are not as far as we had hoped to be. While we have done much to undo the devastating legacy of apartheid, we have confronted other challenges from beyond our borders, such as the global financial crisis, and here at home.
“In recent years, as we sought to recover from more than a decade of low growth and the era of state capture, our progress was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the loss of more than 100,000 lives in our country and caused the greatest contraction of our economy in decades.
“The public unrest in July 2021 and the catastrophic floods in parts of the country the next year led to further loss of life and destruction of property and infrastructure.”
The task of national reconciliation embarked on in 1994 was as much about liberating white South Africans from the shackles of prejudice and fear as it was about freeing black South Africans from the indignity of apartheid.
This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa after the country’s celebrations of its 30th anniversary of the first democratic elections this past weekend.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said April 27 1994 was the day that changed the country forever.
“It was the day on which the country turned its back on apartheid. Beyond the great wrong that was apartheid, it was a system designed to deny people their dignity.
“This national humiliation and degradation ranged from bureaucratic pettiness such as whites-only benches, restaurants and beaches to the brute force that saw families torn apart and forcibly moved from their houses and land,” he said.
The president recalled how people were tortured, imprisoned, exiled and killed, with “separate development” resulting in underdevelopment for the majority.
“As President Nelson Mandela once said, in the system of apartheid both the oppressed and the oppressor are robbed of their humanity.
“That is why the task of national reconciliation we embarked on in 1994 was as much about liberating white South Africans from the shackles of prejudice and fear as it was about freeing black South Africans from the indignity of apartheid.
“As we continuously strive towards nationhood, it is critical that all South Africans, be they white, black, Indian or coloured, remain part of this journey.”
Ramaphosa said South Africans should remember this matter, particularly during times of difficulty, when the temptation arises to retreat into laagers of ethnicity and race.
WATCH | Ramaphosa leads Freedom Day celebrations at Union Buildings
“For the sake of national unity we should resist this temptation. We should acknowledge feelings of marginalisation and address them.
“The democratic breakthrough of 1994 began the restoration of the dignity of black South Africans that had been denied and systematically eroded, first by colonialism, then by apartheid.”
Democracy’s children
Despite the many challenges our country continues to experience, including the crisis of unemployment, the president said South Africans are pioneering, resourceful and resilient, often in the face of great odds.
“What always strikes me during my interactions with young South African men and women born into democracy is the confidence they exude, secure in the knowledge their dignity is respected and protected.”
Ramaphosa hailed “democracy’s children”, saying they are self-assured about their human rights, their citizenship, their role and place in society, and of their own potential.
“During apartheid, Bantu education was served up to the black majority as a reminder there was no place for them ‘above the level of certain forms of labour’. In South Africa today, equal access to quality education has enabled black children to become CEOs of companies, professors, engineers and fighter pilots.
“Young South Africans, our nation’s future, are making their mark in the workplace, in arts, culture and music, in academia, in the high-growth tech and IT sectors, and in serving their communities.”
Ramaphosa also described them as politically astute and civically engaged, with 77% of new voters registered in preparation for the forthcoming elections being young people under the age of 29.
Nomzamo, Rich Mnisi, Musa: Apple salutes Freedom Day with top stars
“In this Freedom Month, when we collectively reflect on how far we have come in building a new nation, we know we are not as far as we had hoped to be. While we have done much to undo the devastating legacy of apartheid, we have confronted other challenges from beyond our borders, such as the global financial crisis, and here at home.
“In recent years, as we sought to recover from more than a decade of low growth and the era of state capture, our progress was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the loss of more than 100,000 lives in our country and caused the greatest contraction of our economy in decades.
“The public unrest in July 2021 and the catastrophic floods in parts of the country the next year led to further loss of life and destruction of property and infrastructure.”
While these events severely hampered collective efforts to rebuild the country, the president said they also showed the resilience of the South African people, who despite the great difficulties have persevered with the task of reform and recovery to grow an inclusive economy and create jobs.
“We have continued to work together to overcome the crises of unemployment, poverty, inequality and underdevelopment. These challenges impact on the lives of millions of people and undermine the dignity we have worked throughout our democracy to restore.
“And yet we maintain our resolve to move forward with optimism. We have come a long, long way. We are determined to go further to achieve the free, just and equal South Africa for which millions voted on Freedom Day 30 years ago.”
