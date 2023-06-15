South Africa

No substance to Tokyo Sexwale's complaint about theft of billions from SARB: Hawks head

15 June 2023 - 15:54
National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and his team have outlined milestones achieved in the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.
Image: Fikile Marakalla/GCIS

The investigation into the complaint laid by businessman and politician Tokyo Sexwale about the White Spiritual Boy Trust has been concluded and the allegations made were unsubstantiated, says Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.

In 2021 Sexwale said billions had been “stolen” from the Reserve Bank and that he had documents to substantiate the allegations. Thereafter, the Hawks investigated.

“After various engagements ... we have approached the entities that needed to be approached to get an understanding of what precisely might have gone wrong,” Lebeya said on Thursday.

He added that if evidence materialised later, the Hawks could still pursue the matter.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), as the Hawks is formally known, continued to jointly respond to those who committed crimes relating to the Covid-19 relief fund, Lebeya said.

By the end of May, 194 suspects had been arrested, with 49 of 52 accused found guilty. This represented a 94% conviction rate.

Lebeya was outlining milestones achieved by the Hawks in the fourth quarter of the 2022/23 financial year.

He said during the period 701 suspects appeared in various courts across the country, with 284 convicted and sentenced. 

Thirty-eight suspects were arrested for cash in transit (CIT) heists, with four convicted and sentenced. 

“Over and above, 30 suspects were arrested for CIT-related offences. Thirteen were arrested for the murders of police officials, while six were convicted and sentenced,” he said.

Lebeya highlighted 32 cases. In his sample, 19 convictions (representing 116 people) were secured, while 13 arrests (representing 39 suspects) were made.

“These 39 suspects are now added to their co-accused on the court roll, which makes 75 accused persons in these 13 cases. That makes an average of six accused per case,” he said.

Lebeya also highlighted cases in which suspects were sentenced for killing Hawks officers and arrested for stealing from Eskom.

He said his department would continue to execute its work without fear, favour or prejudice, as the law dictates.

TimesLIVE 

