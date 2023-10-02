SCA rules against Absa in multiyear Sars dispute
Money flowing from an investment in Brazilian government bonds is at the centre of the standoff, which is likely to continue for years
02 October 2023 - 20:18
Absa will have to exhaust Sars’ internal remedies in its multiyear battle with the tax agency over the so-called “impermissible tax avoidance arrangement” it has been accused of, after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) set aside a high court decision that ruled in its favour...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.