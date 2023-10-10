CEF aims to get Mossel Bay refinery running again within two years, says chair
Central Energy Fund chair Ayanda Noah says there are plans to leverage South Africa’s offshore oil and gas endowments to improve energy security
10 October 2023 - 21:38
Central Energy Fund (CEF) chair Ayanda Noah on Tuesday said the entity is making progress to secure a partner to refurbish its Mossel Bay refinery, with plans in place to resume operations and even expand the facility by late 2026. ..
