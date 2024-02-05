Women bear the brunt of discrimination in mining sector, says World Bank
Report finds that mining codes globally do not contain stipulations to enhance women’s participation in artisanal and small-scale mining
05 February 2024 - 22:08
A 2023 World Bank report on the state of artisanal and small-scale mining has shed light on gender inequality in small-scale mining, with women occupying low-paying repetitive manual tasks, lacking access to capital and deprived of personal protective equipment...
