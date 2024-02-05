Business

Women bear the brunt of discrimination in mining sector, says World Bank

Report finds that mining codes globally do not contain stipulations to enhance women’s participation in artisanal and small-scale mining

05 February 2024 - 22:08 By DINEO FAKU

A 2023 World Bank report on the state of artisanal and small-scale mining has shed light on gender inequality in small-scale mining, with women occupying low-paying repetitive manual tasks, lacking access to capital and deprived of personal protective equipment...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Backlogs, bad policy at the heart of emerging miners’ struggles, Indaba hears Business
  2. Women bear the brunt of discrimination in mining sector, says World Bank Business
  3. RCL Foods expects 30% jump in half-year profit Business

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...