EDITORIAL | Sport and art redefining SA greatness
It is time the country's sports and arts ministry realises the importance of this portfolio and encourage the youth to break barriers
05 February 2024 - 22:06
There is an undeniable growing ripple effect South Africans are creating in the world in redefining the greatness of this nation in arts and sports — though these sectors stand as the least state-supported. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.