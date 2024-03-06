Business

Eskom, TSO ‘quietly sidestepping’ balance needs in wheeling market, say business leaders

As more renewables are introduced, irregular generation presents a challenge to the market in a number of ways, Africa Energy Indaba hears

06 March 2024 - 21:35
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Business leaders in the energy sector have called on Eskom and the Transmission System Operator (TSO) to provide more clarity for independent power producers participating in the wheeling of power where they experience an imbalance between energy production and transmission...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘There is no corruption’: Gordhan on SAA deal after clash with MPs Politics
  2. Mantashe crowns himself most productive energy minister, hints at post-poll ... Business
  3. Great promise lies ahead for Africa in gas exports – CEF boss Business
  4. Outcry over ANC’s prescribed assets call Business Times
  5. Energy transition moving, delays be damned, says project unit Business

Most read

  1. Ithala Bank warns of operational dead end if licence or exemption not granted Business
  2. BREAKING | MPC raises repo rate 50 bps to 8.25%, the highest level since 2009 Business
  3. Backlogs, bad policy at the heart of emerging miners’ struggles, Indaba hears Business
  4. RCL Foods expects 30% jump in half-year profit Business
  5. Boeing halts deliveries of 737 MAXs Business

Latest Videos

South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials