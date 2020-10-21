‘Fashion floor art’ that’s bold, bright and won’t break the bank
Palesa Mokubung explores her signature femininity in her décor debut with Airloom
21 October 2020 - 20:08
Palesa Mokubung has crafted her design house, Mantsho, as an uncompromising exploration of femininity. With bold silhouettes, delicate fabrics and an explosion of striking prints, the brand has stitched itself deeply in the design DNA of SA.
Building on the empire she has crafted over the past 16 years, Mokubung recently launched a lustrous rug collection that mirrors her design doctrine...
