US revs search engine to find reasons behind Google’s dominance

Whether consumers prefer the search engine or not, government is ‘unlikely’ to back down from antitrust case

The US government’s antitrust case against Alphabet Inc’s Google appears strong, but could face an uphill battle from a business-friendly judiciary that may question whether a free search engine beloved by consumers has actually left them worse off, several legal experts said.



Google was accused in the long-anticipated lawsuit filed on Tuesday of harming competition in internet search and search advertising through distribution agreements and other restrictions that put its search tool front and centre whenever consumers browsed the web...