Lifestyle

SA blends emerge from the shadows of the traditional favourites

Wine blends are thriving on new-found respect and some of the best loved wines are made of a range of varietals

06 April 2021 - 20:14 By Michael Fridjhon

Until about 40 years ago, blended Cape wine always sold for less than decent, well-branded, single-varietal examples. The mere mention of cultivar on the label appears to have offered a guarantee of quality. It was widely assumed that if you weren’t prepared to disclose the variety, you had something to hide.

This coincided with the time when there were very few so-called noble varieties available in the Cape. The total plantings of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz were less than 4% of the national vineyard. There was no merlot, malbec, pinot noir or cabernet franc. If a wine was sold as “dry red”, clearly (so the logic went) its components were patently “unmentionable”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA blends emerge from the shadows of the traditional favourites Lifestyle
  2. Tashas, independent again, looks to widen its horizons Lifestyle
  3. A book of inspiring tales for SA sports lovers Lifestyle
  4. First for SA’s NFT artists as gallery buys into digital space Lifestyle
  5. Look sharp, Barbie! Ken’s rocking Berluti for his 60th, with a ride to match Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. The Cape’s original ‘geek’ wine crescendoed earlier than thought Lifestyle
  2. Vertical tastings trace how far Cape wine has evolved Lifestyle
  3. Trouble was fermenting in the wine industry long before lockdown Lifestyle
X