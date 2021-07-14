How space-junkie billionaires are taking fashion to new heights
Branson has Under Armour on board for spacesuits, Bezos is going casual and Musk has Hollywood big gun on call
14 July 2021 - 20:13
Under Armour has fast-tracked sports apparel on many a competitive field and now it’s looking to outer space.
The brand was tapped for spacesuits by billionaire UK businessman Richard Branson, who became the first person to launch his own rocket into space. Unity 22’s maiden flight at the weekend will usher in plans for the Virgin travel group to offer space travel to the public in 2022...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.