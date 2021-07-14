All eyes were on rhinestones and now pearls are on all eyes

The reign of Euphoria’s makeup trick may be coming to an end as a new gem for embellishments takes over

Thanks to HBO’s Euphoria (and makeup artist Donni Davy’s creation of the show’s iconic looks) it’s safe to say the beauty world has been obsessed with the more arts and crafts side of eye makeup for a while.



Since the incorporation of rhinestones, holographic stick-ons, glitter and colourful graphic liners, runways have been filled with head-turning bejewelled makeup looks as seen at shows such as Schiaparelli. But if the Dior Cruise 22 show is any indication, we’re questioning if the era of Euphoria-inspired looks and, more specifically, rhinestones may be taking a backseat to a new piece of skin jewellery to obsess over. ..