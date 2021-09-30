How do you revisit a classic 1990s Mafia series?

Cast James Gandolfini’s son in a movie prequel of ‘The Sopranos’, as the character his father played

How do you revisit the world of The Sopranos without James Gandolfini?



Cast the son of the late actor as a troubled teen who later grows up to become a conflicted Mafia leader — and one of pop culture’s most beloved characters...