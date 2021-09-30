How do you revisit a classic 1990s Mafia series?
Cast James Gandolfini’s son in a movie prequel of ‘The Sopranos’, as the character his father played
30 September 2021 - 20:11
How do you revisit the world of The Sopranos without James Gandolfini?
Cast the son of the late actor as a troubled teen who later grows up to become a conflicted Mafia leader — and one of pop culture’s most beloved characters...
