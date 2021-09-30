I’m on cloud nine, so hit me, baby, one more time
A judge has removed Britney Spears’s father from oversight of her $60m estate
30 September 2021 - 20:10
The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end this week when a judge suspended her father and the pop superstar said later she was “on cloud nine right now”.
At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60m (about R912m) estate and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.