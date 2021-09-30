Lifestyle

I’m on cloud nine, so hit me, baby, one more time

A judge has removed Britney Spears’s father from oversight of her $60m estate

30 September 2021 - 20:10 By Lisa Richwine

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end this week when a judge suspended her father and the pop superstar said later she was “on cloud nine right now”.

At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60m (about R912m) estate and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘I can’t believe it!’ — Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce engagement Lifestyle
  2. Britney Spears’ dad asks for conservatorship to end Lifestyle
  3. Britney Spears’ lawyer wants her dad to ‘resign now’ as conservator Lifestyle
  4. Britney Spears won’t ‘let go and move on until I’ve said all I needed to say’ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. How do you revisit a classic 1990s Mafia series? Lifestyle
  2. I’m on cloud nine, so hit me, baby, one more time Lifestyle
  3. No-doodling Google adds oodles of search features Lifestyle
  4. That’s deep: drowning girl statue unsettles residents in Spanish city Lifestyle
  5. Bise instincts: Frenchies kiss their way back to normality Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed