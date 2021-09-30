I’m on cloud nine, so hit me, baby, one more time

A judge has removed Britney Spears’s father from oversight of her $60m estate

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end this week when a judge suspended her father and the pop superstar said later she was “on cloud nine right now”.



At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60m (about R912m) estate and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement...