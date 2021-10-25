Women Basquing in newfound glory a stone’s throw from making their mark

With axes and stones, women are commanding respect in Basque rural sports, until now the preserve of men

Women lifted heavy stones up to their shoulders and swung axes during the Women’s Championship of Herri-Kirolak, or Basque sports, as a new generation aims to change attitudes in the traditionally male-dominated sport.



The town square in Mungia, northern Spain, was packed with spectators who cheered on the competitors, who are still a relatively unusual sight in the events...