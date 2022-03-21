Expert teams needed to manage hoarding, which worsened during pandemic

More than a third of hoarders in the UK live in conditions which raise the risks of health and fire hazards, studies find

Crack teams are needed to tackle hoarding in the UK and prevent the fire and environmental risks that mounds of clutter in people’s homes pose, a new study shows. Hoarding is, however, a universal problem and has worsened worldwide during the pandemic, research in the US and Italy has found...