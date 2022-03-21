Expert teams needed to manage hoarding, which worsened during pandemic
More than a third of hoarders in the UK live in conditions which raise the risks of health and fire hazards, studies find
21 March 2022 - 18:54
Crack teams are needed to tackle hoarding in the UK and prevent the fire and environmental risks that mounds of clutter in people’s homes pose, a new study shows. Hoarding is, however, a universal problem and has worsened worldwide during the pandemic, research in the US and Italy has found...
