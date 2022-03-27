It’s a sin, cuzzie: Oscars’ ‘ugly cousin’ sticks it to lame films

‘Diana’, ‘Space Jam’, Jeanna de Waal, Jared Leto and Bruce Willis snag Razzie awards

A musical about Diana, Princess of Wales, and a remake of the semi-animated Space Jam starring LeBron James have taken home the most Razzies, the awards that skewer the year’s lamest films...