It’s a sin, cuzzie: Oscars’ ‘ugly cousin’ sticks it to lame films
‘Diana’, ‘Space Jam’, Jeanna de Waal, Jared Leto and Bruce Willis snag Razzie awards
27 March 2022 - 17:18
A musical about Diana, Princess of Wales, and a remake of the semi-animated Space Jam starring LeBron James have taken home the most Razzies, the awards that skewer the year’s lamest films...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.