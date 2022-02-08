Lifestyle

And the nominees are: Razzies relegate these boondoggles to the boondocks

‘Diana’ has been ‘honoured’ with nine nominations, while Bruce Willis receives his very own category

08 February 2022 - 19:41 By Daniel Trotta

Diana, the film version of a musical about the late Princess of Wales, received a field-leading nine Razzie Award nominations on Monday, while Bruce Willis was skewered with his own category of acting ineptness.

The Razzies, now in their 42nd year, lampoon movies critics love to hate, testing the thickness of Hollywood’s skin by revelling in the industry’s worst boondoggles...

