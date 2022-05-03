Move over, Marilyn, Kim’s got this, even though it weighed her down

Kim Kardashian says it was challenging losing 7kg to fit into a Marilyn Monroe gown for the Met Gala

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian evoked American history at the annual Met Gala on Monday, donning the sparkling gold gown Marilyn Monroe wore six decades ago when she serenaded President John F Kennedy with Happy Birthday, Mr President...