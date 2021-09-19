WTF Is Going On?
Radical chic or poufy? Protest fashion at the 2021 Met Gala
Some of the statement outfits at this year's event doth protest too much
19 September 2021 - 00:01
The Romanovs were the oligarchs all self-respecting Russian oligarchs model themselves on.
Just before they met with the terminal effects of the Bolshevik revolutionaries, they threw a ball. It was a dress-up party held over three days in the Winter Palace in St Petersburg — the last hurrah of the empire, a celebration of more than 400 years of untrammelled power and riches...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.