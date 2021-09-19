WTF Is Going On?

Radical chic or poufy? Protest fashion at the 2021 Met Gala

Some of the statement outfits at this year's event doth protest too much

The Romanovs were the oligarchs all self-respecting Russian oligarchs model themselves on.



Just before they met with the terminal effects of the Bolshevik revolutionaries, they threw a ball. It was a dress-up party held over three days in the Winter Palace in St Petersburg — the last hurrah of the empire, a celebration of more than 400 years of untrammelled power and riches...