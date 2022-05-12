Claire Danes sheds old skin for ‘scary’ role in mystical ‘The Essex Serpent’
Award-winning ‘Homeland’ actor’s new show, focusing on the debate of science vs faith, premieres on Apple TV on Friday
12 May 2022 - 20:34
Claire Danes says her first role after nearly a decade in hit drama Homeland was “wonderful” and “scary”, going from playing a CIA officer to a grieving 19th-century British widow in new miniseries The Essex Serpent...
