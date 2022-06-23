×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Humble home in Peru yields ancient riches buried in Inca-era tomb

Home-improvement project leads to archaeological survey in a working-class Lima district known for past finds

23 June 2022 - 20:17 By Carlos Valdez

Scientists have unearthed an Inca-era tomb in the heart of Peru’s capital Lima, archaeologists said this week, a burial dug up under a working-class home and believed to hold noble remains wrapped in cloth alongside ceramics and fine ornaments...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Construction team finds Mayans beat them to it with ancient city Lifestyle
  2. How new hi-tech archaeology is revealing the ghosts of human history Lifestyle
  3. Unlocking the mysteries of little known, pre-Islamic kingdoms Lifestyle
  4. Wine press that quenched Assyrians’ mighty thirst unearthed Lifestyle
  5. Very modern method lifts the lid on very ancient culture Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Critics can’t help falling in love with Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis Lifestyle
  2. Humble home in Peru yields ancient riches buried in Inca-era tomb Lifestyle
  3. Wake-up call: ‘zero-star hotel’ offers sleepless nights to ponder global crises Lifestyle
  4. Willing and Able: comforting lionhearted kids diagnosed with cancer Lifestyle
  5. From sickness to health: in Italy, art is being resurrected from ashes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'