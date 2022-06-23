Humble home in Peru yields ancient riches buried in Inca-era tomb
Home-improvement project leads to archaeological survey in a working-class Lima district known for past finds
23 June 2022 - 20:17
Scientists have unearthed an Inca-era tomb in the heart of Peru’s capital Lima, archaeologists said this week, a burial dug up under a working-class home and believed to hold noble remains wrapped in cloth alongside ceramics and fine ornaments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.