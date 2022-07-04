TimesLIVE second overall in Toyota GR Cup battle royale at Red Star

Race two was delayed until the end of the day where we literally lined up behind the safety car as the sun was disappearing behind the horizon. Luckily the GR Yaris is a road-going whip, meaning we could banish the twilight murk with its LED headlamps. This added a whole new dynamic to events, as did the decision to make Oldfield start from the back of the grid: a move that Toyota thought would spice things up a bit and make him work a little bit harder. In reality it didn’t really do much. With Matebese not starting due to engine issues and Kok-Kritzinger soon retiring, the cars.co.za campaigner only needed to jump Jones and Nurse — which he did before the end of the first lap. Halfway through the second lap he was nipping at my heels, which saw me go into full-on defence mode.

With our race distance shortened from eight laps to six, all I had to do was position my GR Yaris in the wrong places and keep him from getting past. It’s been a while since I have driven so defensively, but my tactics seemed to work and no matter how hard Oldfield tried he couldn’t give me the jump. Well, until the start of the penultimate lap where, in an arguably banzai manoeuvre, he tried to dive right past me into corner one.

I saw this coming and instinctively moved over to defend my line, thinking it would keep him at bay. To my amazement Oldfield kept on going, putting two wheels on the grass next to me as we both reached the critical turn-in point. In that split-second I had to make a decision: either keep the throttle pinned and risk a costly coming together or back off completely and let him pass. I chose the latter which saw the Capetonian instantly steal a gap I knew would be impossible to close in the dying stages of the race — there just wasn’t enough time. I tried my best though, leaving my braking as late as possible into the final corner and managing to close right up to his bumper in the sprint to the checkered flag. In the end it wasn’t enough and I lost by 0.326 seconds.

Still, it was one hell of a battle and one I enjoyed immensely. Even more so in the dark.