×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

SA Suzuki S-Presso models fare better in crash safety test but results still leave much to be desired

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
30 June 2022 - 09:03
According to Global NCAP, SA versions of the Suzuki S-Presso score three stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.
According to Global NCAP, SA versions of the Suzuki S-Presso score three stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.
Image: Supplied

When the Suzuki S-Presso was first tested by Global NCAP in 2020 it performed poorly, scoring a zero star rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. After a storm of negative press, Suzuki SA stated there was no need for alarm as local S-Presso variants are fitted with an extra front airbag and front seat-belt pre-tensioners — features both excluded from the Indian-spec model used in the test.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Global NCAP has assessed the SA version of the S-Presso. It fares better than its Indian cousin scoring three stars for adult occupant protection, however child occupant protection remains unchanged at two stars. The programme found that the vehicle's structure still demonstrated an unstable performance and that the driver’s chest showed a weak protection level — narrowly avoiding a two-star rating. 

According to Global NCAP the lack of ISOFIX anchorages, ommission of three-point seat-belts in all seating positions and the decision of Suzuki Maruti not to recommend a Child Restraint System (CRS) all explain this disappointing child occupant protection score.

“The safety performance of the S-Presso in SA has been far from satisfactory and claims of improvement are not reflected in levels of child occupant protection which remain the same as the Indian version we tested in 2020,” says secretary-General of Global NCAP Alejandro Furas. 

“There has been significant progress with vehicle safety in the Indian market with a welcome requirement for the fitment of six airbags as standard. We hope that Maruti Suzuki will not apply a double standard for the vehicles they sell in Africa compared to those sold in India.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | New Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets crash tested

Executive sedan earns five stars in latest EuroNCAP safety test
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Star ratings and the importance of safety when buying a car

Vehicle occupant safety is a subject of enduring relevance.
Motoring
5 months ago

WATCH | Mazda2 and Nissan Almera record mixed results in latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash testing

Global NCAP and the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) launched on Thursday a new round of #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test results with the ...
Motoring
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  4. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...