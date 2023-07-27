Will ChatGPT be your next travel agent? Bon voyage, but we’re here to stay
Travel agents are still here, still standing, still serving and in many ways stronger than ever
27 July 2023 - 20:56
If we had a rand for every time we heard that the travel agent’s days were numbered, we’d likely have enough money to circle the globe a few times over...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.