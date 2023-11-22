Isle be back: the whiskey renaissance sees the return of an old favourite
Irish whiskey is returning to its former glory, creating a whole new legacy
22 November 2023 - 21:46
History is a rose-tinted anomaly. The architect of all things current, you’d imagine it to be solid, yet it perches on rather shaky foundations. An ever-shifting mess of he said, she said, it unravels as easily as it changes tack, sometimes slipping surreptitiously into silence. Anyone who tells you otherwise wants to either own the narrative or conceal a secret...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.