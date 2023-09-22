In typical Suzuki fashion, specification is rich even for the basic model. The GL benefits from a leatherette-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control, front armrest, seven-inch infotainment system and three USB ports.
Standard safety kit comprises dual front airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution and two rear ISOFIX mounting points. The high-grade GLX we tested has front side and curtain airbags, as well as a larger nine-inch infotainment system, alloys with a silver finish and 360-degree camera. The interior layout and dashboard are familiar from the Baleno. Build quality is good, though the plastic surfaces seemed to have an inherent sheen to them, cheapening the ambience. Brown door and seat upholstery elements break the monotony of the dominant black and grey hues.
According to Suzuki, the Fronx incorporates “luxury vehicle levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) dampening” — which is an oversell, but we will say that quietness levels are fair — broken only when you floor the accelerator and the old-fashioned four-speed drops cogs, raising the tachometer needle as the 77kW and 138Nm output is extracted.
The front-wheel drive Fronx is light on its feet (it weighs 100kg less than a Vitara Brezza), while plump 195/60 rubber safeguards against varying road surfaces. A MacPherson-strut arrangement serves at the front, with a rudimentary torsion beam at the rear. Braking is handled by discs at the front and drums at the rear.
It has a relatively small fuel tank (37 litres), which means less daunting filling station visits. Suzuki claims a 5.5l/100km consumption figure. Our vehicle returned 6.7l/100km driven with a heavier foot.
For the style-conscious, the Fronx might represent a more compelling choice over the Vitara Brezza.
REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Fronx might be a better buy than the Vitara Brezza
Latest offering promises a twist in the styling department, while retaining the value-orientated hallmarks associated with the brand.
Image: Supplied
Last month Suzuki shifted 4,332 new units, placing it third in the country behind Volkswagen, which managed 5,972 vehicles.
If the Japanese brand keeps the right products coming, a hope of taking the second spot behind the monolithic Toyota brand would not be unrealistic in coming years.
The automaker continues to strike a chord with South African buyers whose focus leans towards affordability and manageable ownership costs, a demographic most of us fall into. Their latest offering promises a little twist in the styling department, while retaining the sensible, value-orientated hallmarks associated with Suzuki.
It carries a rather unconventional handle: Fronx. According to Suzuki, it is an amalgamation of “frontier” and “next” — signifying a foray into the boutique coupé-inspired crossover territory previously unexplored by the firm. Viewed from the front, it bears a strong resemblance to the Grand Vitara released earlier this year.
Like the Baleno, the Fronx employs the company’s Heartect platform. Dimensionally it is closer to the Baleno than it is to the Grand Vitara.
Image: Supplied
Living with the Fronx, its close kinship to the B-segment hatchback is clear. Not that space is particularly limited for what it is, but if you want a roomier, family-friendly experience, the slightly larger and similarly-priced Vitara Brezza would be the one to have. The Fronx has a ground clearance of 170mm and a 304-litre luggage compartment. In contrast, the Vitara Brezza, which is underpinned by a different platform, has a ground clearance of 198mm and a 328-litre boot. It also taller than the Fronx (1,640mm vs 1,550mm).
The pumped-up aesthetics of the Fronx are right on the mark in terms of what buyers expect from the category. A grille mimicking a scowling face, furrowing headlamps and liberal dollop of plastic body cladding create the sense of toughness.
At the rear, the lighting cluster spans the width of the tailgate, while the sculpted bumper design blends cohesively with those muscular fenders. Pick a lively shade like orange and you are not likely to lose your Fronx in a parking lot. Power across the range comes from the proven 1.5-litre, normally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol unit Suzuki uses in most of its products.
The brand describes it as “much-loved” and while your first reaction might be to scoff, consider that what it lacks in outright power and character, it will make up for in longevity and frugality. The K15B motor is a simple, appliance-like power source, which is exactly what you want for years of uncomplicated motoring.
Pricing starts at R279,900 for the GL, the swankier GLX costs R315,900. Add R20,000 to both if you want a four-speed automatic over the five-speed manual. A five-year/200,000km warranty is included.
Image: Supplied
