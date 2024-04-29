REVIEW | Why the Ford Puma is a cat of a different tale

When I was a teenager, the internet used dial-up modems, smartphones didn’t exist and the Ford Puma was a sleek coupé. I knew this because I used to squander my pocket money on month-old copies of the UK’s Car magazine bought from a place called Magz: a once-popular newsagent that sold imported publications by the kilo.

In 1997, the magazine was a good read with lots of edgy photographs and equally spiky copy; the antithesis of our local rags. It also showcased numerous vehicles exclusive to the UK and European market — machines of whim and mystery capable of stirring hearty breaktime debate among my group of equally car-obsessed mates.

While some of them thought the Puma a bit girlie, I was — and remain — a fan of its very swoopy 1990s styling. It was also a great piece of marketing. Take the underpinnings of the Ford Fiesta (then in its fourth generation), slap on a sporty three-door body shell and, wham, you have an affordable coupé that makes discerning continentals feel like they’re at the helm of something more special than an old humdrum hatchback.