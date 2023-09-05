HOT HATCHES PERFORMANCE COMPARISON CHART
MODEL: PRICE: POWER: 0-100km/h
Mercedes-AMG A45 S auto R1,397,793 310kW 4.1 secs
Audi RS3 Sportback quattro auto: R1,246,600 294kW 4.3 secs
VW Golf R auto: R931,100 235kW 4.8 secs
Mercedes-AMG A35 auto: R1,247,453 235kW 5.1 secs
Audi S3 Sportback quattro auto: R906,100 213kW 5.3 secs
Toyota GR Corolla manual: R902,400 221kW 5.5 secs
Renault Megane RS300 Trophy auto: R949,999 221kW 5.9 secs
Hyundai i30N auto: R811,900 206kW 6.1 secs
VW Golf 8 GTI auto: R781,800 180kW 6.1 secs
BMW 128ti auto: R789,260 180kW 6.2 secs
* Performance tests conducted by TimesLIVE at Gerotek with Racelogic Performance Box
HIGH PERFORMERS
Shoot-out | The 0-100km/h times of SA's fastest hatchbacks
TimesLIVE took Mzansi's quickest hot hatches to Gerotek and pitted them against the clock
Image: Denis Droppa
The Toyota GR Corolla brought new excitement into Mzansi’s hot-hatch league when it was launched a few weeks ago, boasting a three-cylinder 1.6l turbo petrol engine with outputs of 221kW and 370Nm and transferred to the road via permanent all-wheel drive.
TimesLIVE got behind the wheel to see how it stacks up against fast rivals from Volkswagen, Hyundai and other hot hatches.
The GR Corolla differs from most of the opposition by having a manual gearbox, which generally makes for slower off-the-line sprints than automatic cars. Modern autos are hi-tech and many have launch control systems that make them easy to shoot off the line. In contrast, manuals require more driver skill.
Image: Denis Droppa
To measure its 0-100km/h time we took the new GR Corolla to the Gerotek test centre near Pretoria, the same venue where we use a satellite-based Racelogic Performance Box to test all high-performance cars. Our tests provide a true measure of cars’ real-world acceleration at high altitude, compared to manufacturers’ tests which are done at sea level where the higher air pressure provides a performance advantage.
The GR Corolla acquitted itself well against the competition, posting a best 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds which was just 0.2 seconds slower than Toyota’s sea-level claim.
The Mercedes-AMG A45 S automatic remains the quickest hot hatch we’ve tested over the 0-100km/h sprint at 4.1 seconds.
Check out the full results below and let the braai banter begin.
