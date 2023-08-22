The BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 are the most powerful, fire-spitting versions of their respective German sports sedan stables — if you can afford their R2m-plus prices.
If you’re on a tighter budget, BMW offers the M340i xDrive as a more affordable alternative to the M3 for the more palatable price of R1.36m. The C43 plays a similar role in the Mercedes-AMG line up, laying on mid-strength performance for R1.67m.
Both cars are all-wheel drives but BMW brings a six-cylinder 3.0 turbo petrol engine to the party, while the Mercedes lines up with a four-cylinder 2.0 turbo aided by a mild-hybrid system. We took them to Pretoria’s Gerotek test track to find out which is quickest. Check out the video above to see how it went.
WATCH | Drag Race: Mercedes-AMG C43 versus BMW M340i xDrive
Two mid-strength German sports sedans compete in a 0-100km/h dice
