REVIEW | Sporty Hyundai Tucson 2.0 D N-Line turns on the charm

It is for the vibe of sportiness — for those who want the impression of it — but find themselves more inclined towards pragmatism.
The package donned by the Tucson does an excellent job of invoking the spirit of proper Hyundai N derivatives. More aggressive mouldings, a rear diffuser, lengthier rear spoiler with aerodynamic fins and twin exhaust pipes comprise the outfit. But the most striking part of the catalogue is the wheel design: 19-inch, with an intricate web-like pattern, finished in black-on-silver. N-Line badging peppered around the vehicle is another clue to observers.
Inside, buyers will find red stitching, red stripes on the passenger fascia, aluminium foot pedals and a combination of plush suede and leather upholstery. First thing I did on hopping into the vehicle was activate the heated seats and heated steering wheel. The front seats are also ventilated for those hot days.
This is the flagship of the Tucson range, so it is equipped as standard with just about everything. That includes a panoramic sunroof, electrically operated tailgate, wireless charging pad and four USB ports. On the driver-assistance front, it is replete with blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward-collision avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic alert.
Earlier this year Kia launched the 1.6 CRDi version of its praiseworthy Sportage, a product that buyers might also consider against the diesel Tucson.
Both use four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel units, but the Hyundai has the upper hand in displacement, wielding a 2.0-litre power source. The N-Line also has the benefit of all-wheel drive.
It has been a long time since I walked away from a Hyundai product feeling disappointed. The South Korean brand has been on a winning streak. Just about every product now sold by the manufacturer, from the dainty Grand i10 to the big Palisade, ticks the boxes, and then some.
The latest Tucson is another satisfying steed, first launched to market in 2022. Radical, sharp-edged styling with a rakish profile belied its sensible, practical nature. On the inside, it boasted improvements in build quality and ergonomics. And the retention of turbocharged-diesel power placed it among an elite group within the segment.
Earlier this year the prospect of the Tucson grew even more compelling, thanks to the addition of an N-Line derivative. Before you brace yourself for a lairy, racy character akin to the i30N and Kona N, remind yourself that the N-Line is more an aesthetic execution than true performance.
It could be the sporting illusions of the N-Line package, but this 2.0 D seemed to feel pluckier and even more stout than what we remembered it to be in the regular model. Output is unchanged from the standard 2.0 D, at 137kW and 416Nm. The brand claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 9.4 seconds. Acceleration off the line is fair, but it is on the freeway that the torque of the motor really shines, pulling strong, with a responsive eight-speed automatic.
It is old-school in certain respects, however. The diesel engine has smoky tendencies, with a cloudy puff emerging from the tailpipes on cold start. Boot it from standstill and a plume of black soot is shot into the face of the car behind. Kind of like how an octopus squirts ink in the direction of an attacker.
According to Hyundai, the electric power-steering system has been sharpened, while suspension tweaks make for a firmer ride. Dynamically, it feels composed and certainly up to the task of spirited driving, more so than the average C-segment sport-utility vehicle.
At R799,900, it is R35,000 more expensive than the more subdued 2.0 D Elite model. Seems like a small sum to fork out for the additional pizazz that comes with the N-Line. A seven-year/200,000km warranty is part of the deal.
