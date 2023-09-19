Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs

The Maxus T90EV will be the first electric double cab bakkie to be sold in South Africa.
The Chinese-built pickup can be ordered for delivery in late 2023 and has a claimed 354km of range on the combined cycle and a 400km urban range.
It is priced at R1.1m, similar to a top-of-the-range Ford Ranger Raptor 4x4 or Volkswagen Amarok 4x4.
Shanghai Automotive Industrial Corporation (SAIC) sold Maxus commercial vehicles in South Africa from 2013 to 2016 under the Combined Motor Holdings group, but operations closed down due to slow sales.
SAIC has returned with the appointment of a South African dealer and distributor to market and sell its Maxus commercial EVs. The newly formed green mobility business, called Maxus Electric Vehicles, is among the country’s first distributors to focus exclusively on the EV market.
The company will offer urban logistics fleets access to EVs. Early customers in South Africa such as Woolworths and DSV, working with Maxus’ leasing partner Everlectric, have already attained more than 1-million electric km while saving more than 220,000kg of harmful carbon emissions, said Ndia Magadagela, CEO of Maxus Electric Vehicles.
“With environmental and sustainability concerns rising up the corporate agenda and the growing operational efficiencies of EVs, there is a compelling business case for decarbonising urban logistics fleets. We are excited to partner with a leading EV manufacturer to offer South African companies access to commercial EVs that enable them to simultaneously reduce CO2 emissions and harvest cost savings.”
She said Maxus EV vehicles have sufficient range for commercial operations and can be charged overnight with solar panels or when there’s no load-shedding. They can be charged on most existing DC Fast Charger networks in South Africa. The local dealership and its partners have also created a grid-tied charging infrastructure with solar micro-grids to support customers.
Magadagela said the Maxus commercial EVs have attractive operating costs compared to internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, at about 40c/km to run a Maxus EV compared to about R2/km for a combustion engine.
Maxus will initially focus on the Gauteng market, with the opening of one of South Africa’s first all-electric vehicle dealerships, showrooms and service centres in Menlyn, Pretoria. Further dealers will follow in Cape Town, Durban and other metropolitan areas, and financing is available from major commercial banks.
Maxus joined other local motor companies in calling for lower import duties on EVs to help encourage faster adoption of clean energy vehicles.
“We urge government, commercial fleets, financing companies and other stakeholders to join hands to accelerate adoption of EVs in South Africa. Fast-tracking the migration to EVs will not only help us to pave the way for a more sustainable future and meet net zero goals, it will also ensure our global competitiveness as the world decarbonises vehicle fleets,” said Magadagela.
NEW MODELS
Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs
Image: Supplied
The Maxus T90EV will be the first electric double cab bakkie to be sold in South Africa.
The Chinese-built pickup can be ordered for delivery in late 2023 and has a claimed 354km of range on the combined cycle and a 400km urban range.
It is priced at R1.1m, similar to a top-of-the-range Ford Ranger Raptor 4x4 or Volkswagen Amarok 4x4.
Shanghai Automotive Industrial Corporation (SAIC) sold Maxus commercial vehicles in South Africa from 2013 to 2016 under the Combined Motor Holdings group, but operations closed down due to slow sales.
SAIC has returned with the appointment of a South African dealer and distributor to market and sell its Maxus commercial EVs. The newly formed green mobility business, called Maxus Electric Vehicles, is among the country’s first distributors to focus exclusively on the EV market.
The company will offer urban logistics fleets access to EVs. Early customers in South Africa such as Woolworths and DSV, working with Maxus’ leasing partner Everlectric, have already attained more than 1-million electric km while saving more than 220,000kg of harmful carbon emissions, said Ndia Magadagela, CEO of Maxus Electric Vehicles.
“With environmental and sustainability concerns rising up the corporate agenda and the growing operational efficiencies of EVs, there is a compelling business case for decarbonising urban logistics fleets. We are excited to partner with a leading EV manufacturer to offer South African companies access to commercial EVs that enable them to simultaneously reduce CO2 emissions and harvest cost savings.”
She said Maxus EV vehicles have sufficient range for commercial operations and can be charged overnight with solar panels or when there’s no load-shedding. They can be charged on most existing DC Fast Charger networks in South Africa. The local dealership and its partners have also created a grid-tied charging infrastructure with solar micro-grids to support customers.
Magadagela said the Maxus commercial EVs have attractive operating costs compared to internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, at about 40c/km to run a Maxus EV compared to about R2/km for a combustion engine.
Maxus will initially focus on the Gauteng market, with the opening of one of South Africa’s first all-electric vehicle dealerships, showrooms and service centres in Menlyn, Pretoria. Further dealers will follow in Cape Town, Durban and other metropolitan areas, and financing is available from major commercial banks.
Maxus joined other local motor companies in calling for lower import duties on EVs to help encourage faster adoption of clean energy vehicles.
“We urge government, commercial fleets, financing companies and other stakeholders to join hands to accelerate adoption of EVs in South Africa. Fast-tracking the migration to EVs will not only help us to pave the way for a more sustainable future and meet net zero goals, it will also ensure our global competitiveness as the world decarbonises vehicle fleets,” said Magadagela.
Image: Supplied
Here is a look at the three commercial EV models Maxus will initially offer in South Africa:
* The T90EV double cab 4x2 provides an alternative to urban 4x2 commercial combustion double cabs in industries such as mining, private security, aviation and farming, said Maxus.
Its 88kW battery can be charged from 5% to 80% in 45 minutes on an 80kW DC fast charger and from 5% to 100% in eight hours on an 11kW AC charger. It has outputs of 150kW and 310Nm and a top speed of 120km/h. The 4x2 pickup can carry a one-tonne payload and has a 750kg towing capacity.
Standard features include auto on/off headlights, heated seats, reversing camera, two driving modes, daytime running lights, stability control and a driver airbag. It is priced at R1.1m including VAT.
* The Maxus eDeliver 3 Panel Van features a comfortable cab, a range of up to 244km to 344km and a payload of up to 945kg. This vehicle has been extensively tested and validated in South Africa over the past 24 months with Maxus’ leasing partner, Everlectric. It is priced at R799,995 excluding VAT.
* The Maxus eDeliver 3 Chassis Cab is a two-seat, single chassis variant that allows customers to load a range of commercial bodies onto the long wheel base chassis. These include drop side load bins, space saver cargo canopies, refrigeration and temperature controlled bodies. It can be ordered for delivery later this year. It is priced at R799,995 excluding VAT.
All vehicles feature a five-year/500,000km warranty, an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty and an optional three year/90,000km service plan for R19,995 excluding VAT.
Get ready for electric taxis in SA
FIRST DRIVE | The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an S-Class on stilts
As prices fall, two-thirds of global car sales could be EVs by 2030
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos