Motoring

REVIEW | Why the Honda Elevate is a big step up from the WR-V

29 April 2024 - 10:32
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

By the time I finish writing this road test, another two or three compact crossovers will probably have been added to the new car price list...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. REVIEW | GWM Tank 300 is a capable adventurer with a thirst for fuel Motoring
  2. Plug-in hybrid cars are 350% thirstier than claimed: European Commission news
  3. REVIEW | Capable Isuzu MU-X 3.0 LS hits the value sweet spot Motoring
  4. REVIEW | Versatile Suzuki Grand Vitara let down by price and thirst Motoring
  5. REVIEW | Frugal Honda Amaze likes urban commutes but not the open road Reviews

Most read

  1. REVIEW | GWM Tank 300 is a capable adventurer with a thirst for fuel Motoring
  2. REVIEW | Why the Honda Elevate is a big step up from the WR-V Motoring
  3. REVIEW | Capable Isuzu MU-X 3.0 LS hits the value sweet spot Motoring
  4. Cheers as 3 SA vineyards rank among world's top 50 for wine tourism Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Fronx might be a better buy than the Vitara Brezza Motoring

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi