WENDY KNOWLER | Is a costly surprise lurking in your car policy?
Even if you're all up to date on your car insurance premiums, a claim might be rejected if you’re in arrears on unrelated payments
05 May 2024 - 20:30
If you defaulted on one or more of your accounts, would you let the company that insures your car know about it? Probably not, if you’re still paying your car insurance premium in full and on time, right? But there’s most likely a clause in your policy document that compels you to do so, and if you don’t, you could have a car-related claim rejected and even the policy cancelled...
