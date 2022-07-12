Garden Route youngster was inspired by his brother
Meet SA’s own ‘Karate Kid’ with 12 world titles at 12 years old
Dad is happy to watch from the sidelines
12 July 2022 - 20:03
SA’s own “Karate Kid” has done it again with four more world titles, bringing his total to 12 to go with three world grand champion titles...
Garden Route youngster was inspired by his brother
Meet SA’s own ‘Karate Kid’ with 12 world titles at 12 years old
Dad is happy to watch from the sidelines
SA’s own “Karate Kid” has done it again with four more world titles, bringing his total to 12 to go with three world grand champion titles...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos